Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter’s New Photo Reveals A Very Slim Waist

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, isn’t shy about showing off her bod. She took to Instagram on Saturday to release an all-new snap that flaunts her tiny waistline and ample cleavage.

The image shows the 31-year-old modeling an all-black skintight workout getup that showcases her hourglass shape. Chloe pulled her long blonde locks into two pigtail braids while sporting heavy-handed makeup complete with bright lipstick and dark eye shadow. She was pictured holding her arms up while shooting a wide-eyed look at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lattanzi shared the post with the caption: “Keep it simple.” To spice up the snap, she overlayed the pic with images of butterflies.

Several of Chloe’s followers took to the comments section to gush about how stunning they thought she looked.

“She’s a beauty one in a million girl,” one fan wrote.

Another commented: “Always looking gorgeous doll. F**k the haters. We should be all that matter to you and it’s us that truly love you for who you are.”

While Chloe garnered many adoring comments from fans, she also routinely receives negative feedback over her thin physique. A picture she shared earlier this month drew heavy criticism from some of her fans who were concerned about the state of her health.

“This photo is unhealthy. Pls eat something,” one person wrote. “Too skinny…A woman needs curves with some weight,” another commented.

The backlash was never more intense than in the days after her mother, Grease star Olivia Newton-John, announced that she was battling breast cancer for the second time. Chloe took to Instagram around the time when her mother shared the news, and some of Lattanzi’s critics lashed out at her for looking happy while her mother was going through a rough time.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Breaks Silence Following Her Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis

“Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through,” Lattanzi said.

She continued by saying: “I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram.”

Despite the reaction from some of her critics, Chloe says that her mother has always been a constant source of support.

“The one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative,” Lattanzi said. “My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s business.”

This article was originally published by our partners at popculture.com.

Related:

Olivia Newton-John Says Her and Her Daughter are in a Better Place

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Fires Back at Body-Shamers

Khloe Kardashian’s Curves Are on Full Display in a Sexy Cut-Out Fitness Jumpsuit

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Redmond