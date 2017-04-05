Nikki Bella Reveals Her Go-To Fat-Torching Move for That WWE-Approved Figure

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Nikki Bella is known for a couple things: the thrilling WWE career (and reality show) she shares with her twin sister Brie, her iconic WWE fiancé John Cena and her kick-ass bod.

The sheer strength of the 33-year-old can be evidenced by her signature move, the Nikki Rack Attack, when she hoists her opponent up onto her shoulders and then slams down to her knees, dropping her opponent to the ground.

The only question is, where does that strength come from? Turns out the Total Divas star hits the gym five days a week for two hours per day — unless she’s recovering from a match.

“It depends on how many wrestling shows I’m doing that week,” she told Sports Illustrated when asked how often she works out. “Your body gets beat up pretty badly, so if I have four matches that week, I only try to work out two or three times. And I always rest two days because it’s so important for your body to rest.”

When she does hit up the gym, her go-to move to build strength and burn calories is heavy squatting.

“Lifting is what’s made me stronger and made me look better,”. Bella said. “Not only does it burn fat amazingly — and I think it’s really honed my body — it’s also given me the strength in the ring to lift girls up. I can literally lift anything on my shoulders. I know I could even get my own man up on my shoulders.”

Seeing that her “own man” is 250-pound WWE star John Cena, that’s saying something!

