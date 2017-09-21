Lauren Alaina Flaunts Stunning Beach Body in Jamaican Vacation Pics

Forget the “Road Less Traveled” — Lauren Alaina is spending her time at the beach these days.

Working on my Vitamin D defishinsea 🐟😉🐠☀️ A post shared by @laurenalaina on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

The 22-year-old country singer shared a series of stunning bikini photos from her Jamaican vacation on Sunday, striking a pose against the crystal blue waters in her strapless black bikini.

“Working on my Vitamin D defishinsea,” she joked in the caption of the sunny photos showing off her toned bod.

These days, Alaina loves her body — but it wasn’t always that way. She’s been open about her struggle with bulimia as a teenager, saying that she spent two to three years “very, very sick.”

The singer-songwriter said that as early as age 11, she would purge after a meal if she thought she ate too much. Being in the public eye while competing on season 10 of American Idol when she was 15 only made her condition worse, and she admits that she doesn’t know if she would have gotten better if the disorder hadn’t affected her vocal cords.

“I had really bad polyps on my vocal cords, and I’ve had them since I was a kid, but the bulimia made it 10 times worse. They were bleeding constantly and it was straining on my voice. And just the lack of nutrition — my vocal cords couldn’t keep up because I was so unhealthy,” she told PEOPLE.

At age 18, Alaina sought help, putting in two years of self love.

“I took some time off from working out, because I had to learn to love myself before I could do things to improve myself,” she says. “I gained quite a bit of weight in the time, trying to get to where I felt like I could handle it again.”

Since then, she’s transformed her diet and exercise routine.

“I had to replace all of my bad habits with healthy ones, which took a while,” she said. “I started cutting out sweets and carbs and exercising, and finding things to do in the gym that I enjoyed. I baby-stepped my way into it. I started out walking on the treadmill, and now I sprint on the treadmill.”

Alaina follows the Atkins diet (but is sure not to deprive herself and to “cheat” when she feels a craving) and works out with a trainer three to four times a week.

“I feel way better,” she said of her new routine. “Everyone has to find what makes them feel better, and that just happens to be what works for me.”

