Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Go-To, 3-Ingredient Breakfast for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian is spilling more diet secrets! The 33-year-old shared her favorite healthy breakfasts that don’t take half your morning to prepare.

In a post on her website, Kardashian wrote that she likes to start her day with meals that are “quick and easy, yet packed with lots of vitamins and protein to power my early morning workouts.”

“We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn’t mean it has to be so much f—ing work to prepare,” she wrote.

Her go-to three-ingredient breakfasts that are “sooo easy” to prepare? Spinach and bell pepper omelets, yogurt parfaits, almond butter and banana toast.

The omelet is the only dish that takes a bit of culinary skill, but Kardashian’s recipe is easy enough: Simply sautée a handful of spinach with red, yellow and green peppers until the peppers are soft and the spinach is wilted. Then, remove the veggies and pour in whisked eggs (or egg whites).

“Once the top surface of the eggs has cooked, add back in your bell peppers and spinach mixture to one side of the pan and fold the eggs over, creating a little pocket,” she says. “That’s it!”

Her Greek yogurt parfait uses strawberries, blackberries and raspberries for an antioxidant-packed breakfast, and she says she uses Justin’s Vanilla Almond Butter with slices of fresh bananas for her toast. It doesn’t get much easier than that!

“Almond butter and bananas are two of my favorites before or after a sweat sesh,” she wrote. “This breakfast is packed with fiber and potassium. It will keep you full well into lunchtime!”

Kardashian previously shared her favorite healthy snacks for when it’s truly time to grab and go, like BelVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits and Justin’s Honey Peanut Butter and Banana Chips.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian