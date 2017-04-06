Kate Hudson Still Looks Totally Smoking on the Beach

If you were worried about Kate Hudson‘s physique these days, trust us, you don’t have to.

The mother of two and founder of Fabletics recently took to the beach and if there’s one thing we know for certain it’s that her bikini body is still absolutely ridiculous.

Of course, owning an athletic wear company is probably a good indicator that fitness is important to Hudson, but we love seeing her flaunting what she works her butt off to keep!

She and her sons recently went on a Hawaiian vacation where Hudson splashed in the ocean showcasing that her inner child is still alive and well, according to Us Weekly.

The Fabletics owner keeps her body beach-ready by mixing up her fitness routine.

“I change my routine. I change my look. I change my mind,” she told Self last year. “I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything.”

All we have to say is keep the fitness tips coming, with that toned bod we trust what she has to say!

