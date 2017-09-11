Julianne Hough’s Motivating Workout Post Will Make You Hit the Gym ASAP

One glance at Julianne Hough will tell you that she works hard in the gym — but even the 29-year-old pro dancer has days when she’d rather hit the snooze button than get in a sweat sesh.

Hough shared her Monday morning workout on Instagram, writing that she went through with it even though she woke up late and considered skipping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I woke up late for my workout this morning and thought, hmmm I’ll just sleep in, I’m already gonna be 10 min late,” the newlywed wrote. “That might be what I want right now, but later today I’ll regret not going, because I want to be in this life for the long run… so I decided to go!”

In the Dancing With the Stars judge’s workout, she can be seen doing some impressive cable work and bodyweight exercises, throwing in some dance moves toward the end of her workout. She wrote in the caption that Thirty Seconds to Mars’ new song “Walk on Water” was playing during her workout, adding that combined with the bible parable the song references, it reminded her why she chose to work out instead of sleep in.

“I’m not someone who knows the Bible in and out so excuse me if I interpret this differently, but I remember this story so clearly because it resonated with me and life… and this song I guess,” Hough wrote. “‘Peter walked on the water towards Jesus, but he became afraid and began to sink,’” she quoted.

“What you focus on is what will be. If you become afraid or in my case lazy/tired/not in the mood and take your eye off of the thing you want in life and don’t have a resilient belief in yourself, than it becomes hard to stay afloat. That’s natural…. so keep your eye on the prize and stay committed to what you want!”

Hough’s motivating pep talk comes a little over a week since she gushed about newlywed life with her husband Brooks Laich.

“I feel so lucky that our ‘real life’ is even better than ‘the honeymoon phase,’” she captioned a throwback Instagram photo from their honeymoon. “I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us!”

It’s clear married life is elating Hough’s already positive outlook on life!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @juleshough