The Internet Is Appropriately Freaking out Over Jonah Hill’s Insane Body Transformation

jonah hill fit watch 2k17 pic.twitter.com/aH97oBmJkd — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) June 18, 2017

When Jonah Hill hit the streets of Los Angeles last week, the world was ~shook~ by his buff, trim figure.

The 33-year-old movie star previously gained 40 pounds for his role in 2015’s War Dogs. After filming, he turned to his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for help on losing the weight.

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill said on The Tonight Show in August 2016. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—-r, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Hill clearly took Tatum’s advice, and with the help of a personal trainer, nutritionist and food journal, he’s looking slimmer than ever!

And the internet, being the glorious place it is, reacted to the star’s transformation without fail.

Who is Jonah Hill’s trainer ?? I just want to talk pic.twitter.com/WObOELsEGk — Pamela S. Orfanos (@Pamsterorfanos) June 21, 2017

I’m convinced there are multiple clones of Jonah hill in all shapes and sizes, all roaming the world at one time. https://t.co/NwLjay2Lrm — junebug. (@FelipeXLV) June 18, 2017

I know Jonah Hill is losing weight the right way by the look of pain on his face. pic.twitter.com/NfYjgeMxVP — softpore corn (@aarongavaldon) June 19, 2017

First Chris Pratt now Jonah Hill DADBOD is out HOTBOD is in — strawberry jam (@JamofApollo) June 21, 2017

what stage of the apocalypse is Jonah Hill getting super hot — Witch Baby (@GoAskAvery) June 21, 2017

I swear to god I thought this picture of Jonah Hill was Patrick Dempsey at first pic.twitter.com/0m8Ld4ouGS — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017

