Halle Berry’s Legs and Booty Own the ‘Kingsman 2’ Premiere in See-Through Dress

Halle Berry has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, especially when showing off a new film. At the premiere for Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Monday night in London, the 51-year-old actress showed some skin beneath a sheer dress.

Her completely sheer gown offered full views of her silhouette beneath the dress, including her black undergarments and braless appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wore her hair high and opted for an au naturale look when it came to her makeup, making sure every eye was drawn toward that gorgeous dress.

She shared an Instagram photo of a back view of the outfit, giving us a glimpse of her toned legs and booty. “Honored to be a part of this illustrious group!” she wrote of her Kingsman sequel co-stars.

Berry joins Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges in the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Comments like “queen,” “slay,” “beautiful” and “you make it look easy” flooded Berry’s Instagram photo. Berry is used to receiving compliments on Insta, as she regularly shares steamy selfies (much to her fans’ delight).

You might not be surprised to learn that the mom says she hits the gym every single day.

“No matter what, every day I exercise for at least 30 minutes,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Her longtime trainer, Natalie Brdonnet, would agree: “The way I push Halle, not many people would be able to last,” Bardonnet told PEOPLE. “She always has great energy and a great smile.”

When it comes to her diet, Berry is just as regimented. Diagnosed at age 19 with diabetes, Berry’s been living a healthy lifestyle from a very young age.

Exercising has always been a part of managing my disease and keeping my sugars under control,” she told the L.A. Times. “It took a couple of years, and some scary situations, to accept that it was a lifestyle change and not a diet I could stop in six months… I cut [most] processed sugar from my diet. … That’s not to say I won’t have a glass of red wine occasionally — it’s my guilty pleasure. [If I do], I make sure the rest of my meals that day are clean and healthy: lots of vegetables; no breads … and lots of water.”

So if you’re wondering what a lifetime of healthy eating and balanced physical activity looks like, just take a look at Halle Berry.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!