The Super Green Diet That Keeps Goldie Hawn Looking the Same Age as Kate Hudson

At 71 years old, Goldie Hawn is still an American treasure. Not only has she returned to the big screen for the first time in 15 years with Snatched (still funny, charming and talented as ever, btw), but she looks like she hasn’t aged a day over that span of time. Or even in 30 years!

While it’s apparent that a passion for healthy living runs in the family (see 38-year-old daughter Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line), we wanted to get the specifics on what Hawn eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay so flawless throughout the years.

As it turns out, she’s been drinking green juice for years. When Allure asked Hudson the best beauty tip Hawn ever taught her, Hudson said her mom’s healthy lifestyle had a lot to do with it.

“I think it’s more the stuff we eat. Like green juice — mom’s been drinking green juice forever,” she said. “In terms of the real stuff that I’ve learned from mom, it’s her lifestyle. She was always healthy and active and drinking something green.”

In fact, Hawn told PEOPLE that she drinks green juice every single day. Perhaps her key to staying so trim later in life is daily green veggies, plus the fact that she practices portion control.

“I don’t eat a lot. I think we overeat,” Hawn, 70, said of her food habits. “[And] I drink my green juice every day!”

“I do a lot of juicing, I don’t put a lot of food in my stomach and I don’t mix my foods too much,” she said. “So if I want to have like protein I’ll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won’t mix it with a bunch of stuff.”

The actress and longtime partner of Kurt Russell told SELF that a typical lunch for her is a green salad with broccolini, while dinner is green watercress soup and green beans with fish. (Are you picking up on the pattern here? BRB, going to buy every green vegetable I can find.)

As for her favorite snacks? Kale chips and almond butter crackers — which she stole from Snatched co-star Amy Schumer while on set. And just in case this scary incident didn’t turn you off from coconut water, Hawn swears by it too.

