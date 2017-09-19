Fergie Flaunts Sexy Curves in Revealing Bodysuit Two Days After Josh Duhamel Split News

Fergie Ferg is proving that big girls don’t cry. Apparently, they just throw on a teeny cheeky bodysuit and keep on rocking.

The 42-year-old songstress wowed the crowd at Rock in Rio festival in Brazil last weekend with her energy, pipes and those “lovely lady lumps” she put on full display for fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just days after announcing her split from husband of eight years Josh Duhamel, Fergie slipped into a white bodysuit with black laces and a pair of mesh tights to show that she’s partying through any pain.

#YouAlreadyKnow #RockInRio loves u @nickiminaj 🖤🖤🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

The sexy singer’s mismatched thigh high boots also double as an advertisement for her new visual album, Double Dutchess, which is to be released September 22. Throughout the album teaser, Fergie rocks multiple racy outfits that show off her cleavage, booty and fabulously toned tummy.

So how does she keep such an incredible body over 40?

#rockinrio A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Her round, firm booty is thanks to one particular move: the jump squat. Trainer Don Brooks of Don-A-Matrix Training says Fergie “has a love-hate relationship with the jump squat,” he told Glamour. “Hates to do it, loves the results.”

And when you take a glimpse at her backside, it’s obvious that every painful squat led to those outstanding results. Jump squats offer not only the typical glute-burning benefits of regular squats, but also the extra plyometric jump at the end that fires up your quads for some extra fat-burning benefits.

Fergie’s number one secret for looking lean is a special juice the “Fergalicious” lady says she’s drank every day for more than seven years.

#rockinrio A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

“I’m doing the juicing every day. Fresh kale, spinach, parsley, romaine [or celery], apple, banana, pear. Basically it cleans out the sludge you’re holding onto, any excess dairy,” she told Oprah. “I’m all about trying to get the toxins out now … no chemicals, very clean, just trying to eat cleaner.”

When Oprah asked if the former Black Eyed Peas front woman eats meat, dairy or pizza, Fergie responded with an excited “I do!” to all three, adding “moderation, moderation, moderation.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!