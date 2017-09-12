‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Loses Nearly 30 Pounds in 6 Weeks

Dancing With the Stars hasn’t even officially started yet, but Drew Scott has already seen his body transform.

“In the last six weeks — because once I said I’m going to do it, I started eating a little better and doing more cardio and going in and stretching — I’ve lost 27 pounds already,” Scott told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 6. “I was actually thinking, ‘Should I try to do a little bit of dance lessons before?’ And I was just told to do cardio and stretching and it’s just shedding. I haven’t been this light in over 20 years.”

The 39-year-old Property Brothers entrepreneur explained that he and his DWTS partner, Emma Slater (the reigning Mirror Ball champion), have been rehearsing non-stop. “We literally are training on the bus,” Scott said, to which Slater added: “We have to utilize every single moment that we get.”

While he comes from an athletic background, Scott says nailing the finer points of the dance is more difficult than learning choreography.

“The thing about me is I’ve always have been good at picking up routines fast. I come from a martial arts background so we’d have to do combos and stuff,” he said. “That, I pick up fast. But it’s the fine points of the technique that my body hurts — pointing toes and putting my foot in, all this stuff and holding my frame. Oh my gosh it hurts.”

The weight loss couldn’t come at a better time for Scott, who is engaged to Linda Phan. He says he’s going to show off his new figure “[in] my mankini ’cause we are doing a destination wedding. Picture that!”

The HGTV regular says he wants to help Slater win her second consecutive championship. “I want to make sure she gets the duo. I want to make sure she gets that second mirror ball,” he said. “Hopefully I can remember my routines.”

Other stars like NFL player Terrell Owens, 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, TV personality Vanessa Lachey and Total Divas’ Nikki Bella will be joining Scott on the new season of Dancing With the Stars. (Check out the entire cast here.)

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrdrewscott