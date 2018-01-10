Demi Lovato Models Workout Leggings in Instagram Snap

Demi Lovato blended fit and fashionable in her latest sexy Instagram snap.

The 25-year-old pop singer showed off her toned backside on Tuesday in a matching two-piece sports bra and leggings, and looked back to give a serious smirk at the camera.

While Lovato was certainly showing off her perky progress from some intense gym sessions, she took to the caption to share that her outfit is a product of her collaboration with Kate Hudson’s athleisure line, Fabletics.

“Ummm… best @fabletics leggings ever,” she captioned the snap, adding a peach emoji and hashtag “#Demi4Fabletics.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posted more fit photos earlier in January to show off her latest collaboration with Fabletics, which included a millennial pink two-piece bra and leggings set, black and metallic gold crop top and shorts and the same printed ensemble in her booty snap.

The 2018 collection marks Lovato’s third time working the fitness fashion brand to release her own line of prints and styles.

“I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever. It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans,” Lovato said about her new pieces in a press release. “I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.”

The singer has made her own commitment to fitness following her recovery from bulimia, addiction and bipolar disorder.

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” she admitted in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “Any time I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

Those fitness sessions include a six-day exercise plan each week, including runs, walks incline training or spin classes. She’s also a big fan of boxing for a dual cardio-strength workout and yoga on active recovery days.

