Ciara Reveals Post-Baby Weight Loss Just 4 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna

Ciara is working hard to shed the 60 pounds of baby weight she gained while pregnant with her and NFL hubby Russell Wilson’s daughter, Sienna.

The 31-year-old singer shared a photo of her scale on Tuesday, which read 178.6 pounds, revealing that she’s already lost more than 20 pounds after giving birth and wants to lose 10 pounds this week.

“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!!” she wrote in the caption. “4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday.”

Color us impressed with Ciara‘s quick weight loss success already, after just having Sierra in April.

Two years ago, when Ciara was pregnant with her and rapper Future’s son, Future Jr., she gained 60 pounds as well — and especially struggled when the doctor couldn’t immediately give her the OK to exercise. But as soon as she got the green light to hit the gym, she was extremely motivated to get back into pre-baby shape.

“But as soon as the doctor said I could start training again, I was on the treadmill the very next day,” she told Shape. “Once I got back into it, I worked out two or three times daily. I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it.”

We imagine since it worked so well for the songstress with her last pregnancy, that she’s focused on a similar weight loss program this time around. Combine her love for boxing (“After I’ve done a few rounds, I feel as if I can conquer the world,” she told Shape) and clean eating in moderation (“When I’m on a strict eating regimen, at some point I have to have French fries, a cheeseburger, and some pizza. And Oreos and vanilla ice cream!”) and we have a feeling Ciara will reach her goal weight with no problem at all.

