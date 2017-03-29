The Workout That Helped Christina El Moussa Get Her Impressive Breakup Body

(Photo: PEOPLE / Damir K. Photo)

If you ask Christina El Moussa how she made it through her messy split from husband and co-star Tarek, she’ll tell you her fitness routine had a lot to do with it.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” the Flip or Flop star, 33, told PEOPLE.

While her go-to workout is a good run, El Moussa also works yoga into her routine for stress relief.

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she says. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

El Moussa, who tries to hit the gym five days a week, says one of her new favorites is circuit training at Orangetheory Fitness.

“I discovered Orangetheory and I’m totally hooked!” she says. “It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!”

Judging by her recent bikini photo shoot, we’re saying her workouts (in addition to her clean diet) are doing their job!

