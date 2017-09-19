Beyonce’s Fit Post-Baby Body Is the Star of the Show in Wild Video Collage

Beyonce’s bubblegum fashion is hot, but her fit post-baby body steals the show in her latest video for fans.

The superstar shared a collage of her look for a recent night out, donning a Balenciaga blue floral blouse and matching skin-tight pink pants. She accessorized the outfit — which may pay homage to her three-month-old twins — with a Gucci bag and Louboutin heels.

But more show-stopping than any designer fabric is the Lemonade artist’s slim mid-section and her confidence to rock body-hugging high-waisted bottoms after just giving birth to Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

Fans praised the new mama for her high-fashion look and the way her post-baby curves fit perfectly in it. “She’s feelin herself! [Love] it! Mama glow,” one fan wrote.

Another added what we’re all thinking: “Yesss Queen!!!”

Queen Bey channeled her “Bootylicious” days for many of the snaps, turning around to show off her incredibly toned backside, waist and legs.

Her impressive curves are the result of ‘Yonce’s jump back into the fitness scene just six weeks after welcoming her twins. She and husband Jay-Z have been spotted hitting a local SoulCycle several times over the last couple of months as a way to ease back into her healthy routine after birth.

She’s also been photographed heading to a gym with her hubby and her BFF Kelly Rowland.

“Beyoncé walked out with a towel, and she looked like she had a serious sweat session,” a source told E! News. “Jay-Z was in a great mood and so was Kelly. They all looked exasperated but thrilled.”

The insider also said Beyonce has been adjusting her diet by “drinking many green juices and trying to watch what she puts in her body.”

Whatever she’s doing, it’s working, and the new mom of three is clearly feeling herself!

