Bethenny Frankel, 46, Shares Her Diet and Workout Secrets for a Toned Bikini Body

After flaunting her incredibly toned body in a teeny white bikini on her Ibiza vacation, Bethenny Frankel is opening up about the real plan behind her fit physique.

The Real Housewives of New York personality told E! News she receives social media comments often criticizing her for starving herself or lying about what she eats.

“I do eat, I eat French fries, I eat pizza,” Frankel responds to haters. “I don’t binge. I don’t get emotional about food the way that I used to and the way that many women do.”

Take your pic #summerholiday A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The Skinnygirl founder also says that being a member of the Housewives puts pressure on the women to go to extremes to be the thinnest or eat the least, but she’ isn’t playing those games with her own health.

Instead, the 46-year-old maintains a nutritious lifestyle, though she allows herself to eat unhealthy foods without guilt if she craves them.

Rather than a chip on my shoulder… A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

“The word ‘die’ is in the word diet,” Frankel said, noting also that she doesn’t believe in cheat days since “that indicates that you’re doing something wrong, that you’re sneaking, that you should be guilty about it.”

Instead of restricting her eating habits, Frankel focuses more on maintaining an active routine that fits into her busy schedule. “I’m not dripping in sweat and manic about exercise at all,” the reality TV cast member says.

In the summer, she says she takes one-hour walks along the beach a couple days a week. In the winter, her activity of choice is hitting the slopes for some snowboarding fun.

And for the hectic days in between, Frankel relies on yoga to clear her mind and improve her body. “If I’m feeling stressed out as I have recently, I’ll be doing yoga more,” she says, adding “Yoga is the greatest gift you can give yourself.”

Let’s get physical. #DancerPose is fab for strength, flexibility, & coordination​ A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Overall, the business woman and reality TV personality says that your fitness routine should be “healthy, realistic and balanced — not insane.”

“Exercise should be like a good friend that if you don’t see for a while, you welcome and you are nice to and have a good relationship with when you do reconnect,” Frankel says. As a mother to 7-year-old daughter Bryn, she says there are some days that don’t allow for a workout, but she welcomes it into her life when possible.

And that’s a routine anyone could follow!

Photo credit: Instagram / @bethennyfrankel