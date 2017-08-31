Bethenny Frankel, 46, Flaunts Sculpted Body During Beach Vacation

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her tanned and toned figure! The 46-year-old mom and Skinnygirl mogul rocked a sculpted set of abs in a white string bikini and an off-the-shoulder top while in Ibiza.

Holidays and #Spain White-Hot! Bethenny Frankel, 46, Shows Off Her Fit Frame in a Bikini During Ibiza Vacation https://t.co/oZ2HMygoQM pic.twitter.com/WCJf2kVuLG — Damlex Realty (@damlex_com) August 28, 2017

She completed the look with bracelets, a watch, a wide-brimmed hat and a classic pair of shades.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The future Shark Tank judge has been sharing Instagram photos from her week on the tropical island, in a variety of swimsuits and healthy eats.

Take your pic #summerholiday A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

In one tasty-looking pic, Frankel showed off a crispy chicken and roasted potato recipe — the perfect balance of protein and carbs to keep that svelte figure of hers going strong.

Chicken under the brick with roasted potatoes… crispy, zesty, delicious #foodporn A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

When it comes to staying healthy, the former Apprentice says she keeps healthy staples in her kitchen at all times so she can whip up a wholesome meal whenever she feels the need.

“I use whatever’s in my kitchen,” she told POPSUGAR. “Right now in my freezer I have ground white meat turkey; in my refrigerator I have some feta cheese, and I also have frozen spinach in the freezer so I might make spinach-feta turkey burgers. I have half an onion here so I might sauté onions. I have arugula and cherry tomatoes so I would maybe cut those in half [and make a salad]. I have some turkey bacon so if I got aggressive I could put some of the turkey bacon on the salad.”

Frankel also knows it’s OK to indulge to satisfy those chocolate cake cravings or mindfully enjoy a happy hour.

The business-savvy beauty, who is recently dating again after her drawn-out divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, says her relationship with food and fitness is healthier than ever before. After admitting to years of exercising “manically” just to over-eat later (and then repeat the vicious cycle), Frankel now knows that she must eat right if she wants to see results at the gym.

“Here’s the truth: exercise alone will not make you lose weight,” she wrote on her website. “It is my opinion that what you eat is more important. You can’t start exercising like a maniac, the way I used to do, and eat like a wolverine, and expect to get thinner.”

“Exercise done in a manic state becomes a vicious cycle. You exercise too much, so you overeat, then run to the gym to make up for it, then you’re starving again, and the cycle continues.”

She went on to say that her relationship with food has helped her relationship with fitness.

“I exercise now to stay fit, look toned, and feel good, but I do not exercise to stay thin. It’s liberating to realize this. Now I eat like a naturally thin person and exercise simply because I know it’s going to make me feel stronger, better, lighter, and brighter. I have a healthy relationship with food and equally important, I have a healthy relationship with exercise.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bethennyfrankel