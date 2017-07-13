Single Mom Dresses Like A Dad To Ensure Her Son Doesn’t Miss Out On ‘Donuts With Dad’

A single mom from Forth Worth, Texas, is making headlines after asking her son a simple question while dropping him off at school, Today reports.

In a Facebook post, Yevette Vasquez explained that when she was dropping off her son Elijah at school, she noticed an unusual amount of cars. She asked Elijah about it and he said his school was hosting a “Donuts with Dad” event. After discovering this, Vasquez came up with a brilliant idea.

“…We quickly went back home ’cause I wasn’t going to let him miss out,” she wrote.

Supermom Yevette returned dressed like a DAD! She was wearing a plaid button-down shirt, baggy pants, baseball cap and a fake mustache. The disguise was pretty amazing.

Her son looked so proud of his mom for what she did for him that day.

Her post has been shared over 5,500 times on Facebook and people have been commending her for being an “amazing” mother.

This is something both of them will never forget!

