Woman Finds Dad A Kidney With Facebook

A man named Jeff Charters was one of over 120,000 Americans whose name was placed on a organ donor wait list. In Jeff’s case, his kidneys were failing him.

Before learning that he was going to need an organ transplant, Jeff Charters was enduring four-hour dialysis sessions three days a week.

The process of getting a new kidney can generally take three to five years. However, thanks to his daughter Kim and a special friend, Jeff did not have to wait this long.

“I was just sitting there and in the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘Yeah, this wait list thing, that’s not happening,’” Kim said during an interview with Bay City, Michigan’s WNEM. “I can find something. I can do something.”

In fact, Kim was able to do something. Back in April, she took to Facebook to start a page called, “Find Jeff Charters a Kidney.”

“I probably had 20 or 30 people actually messaging me and asking me how to go about the process and how to get tested,” she said.

As luck would have it, one of the very first people to message Kim would be the one to provide Jeff with the lifesaving organ, according to People.

Several weeks after starting the Facebook page, Kim Charters received wonderful news. Rachael Milks, an old classmate of hers, was a match for her dad and wanted to donate to save his life.

Two days ltaer, Kim flew home to give her father the good report in person at the Detroit Airport.

Jeff underwent the operation to receive Rachael’s kidney in August. Transplant doctor Jason Denny at the Henry Ford Hospital said the operation “helped him tremendously.”

The day after the surgery, Rachael Milks was able to go home.

“It really wasn’t as bad as what people initially think it’s going to be,” she said.

Jeff can’t even express how much gratitude he feels towards his daughter.”I’d give her the whole world if I could,” he said. There isn’t enough thank yous and hugs in the world for Rachael.”

Thanks to Kim and Rachael, Jeff now has a much longer future to look forward to.

“I got a grandson in Ohio that I’m looking forward to seeing him again, spending time with my family and just enjoying life,” he said.

We commend both Kim and Rachael for their inspiring bravery and generosity.

