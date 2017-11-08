The Internet Can’t Handle the Ice Cream Cotton Candy Burrito

A Canadian ice cream shop is going viral for its latest sweet treat that is not only driving social media crazy with excitement, but dividing many as well. Up Next: McDonald's New McFlurries Come in Some Crazy Flavors In what might be a diabetic's worst nightmare, an Ontario ice cream shop is making waves around the world for its latest invention known as the "Ice Cream Cotton Candy burrito." If you're trying to conjure up what that looks like and are imagining a cotton candy wrapping itself around ice cream, you are correct. Sarnia's, Sugar Sugar substitutes a piece of cotton candy for the tortilla. As reported by the CBC, the dessert makers then flatten a large piece of cotton candy, add in several scoops of your favorite ice cream flavors, then fold it up and roll it into a burrito. While social media is not too thrilled about the new dessert trend that will surely make its way to the U.S. thanks to adventurous foodies, it has many questioning if it is really a burrito. According to Wikipedia, a burrito is "a type of Mexican and Tex-Mex food, consisting of a large wheat flour tortilla with a filling, wrapped into a closed-ended cylinder." Though it is a welcome creation in the ever-evolving world of unicorns, it has led divided many online with some believing that the dessert is not at all a burrito and in fact, just sweet sacrilege. A post shared by jplatt32 (@jplatt32) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

"It gets to a level and you just can't comprehend how big it has gotten." In an interview with The Observer, owner Martin Lacombe says the attention his creation has received is astounding, revealing that many are taking long trips from all across the country and the United States to his Sarnia ice cream shop. "Today, somebody just drove eight hours from Iowa to have one," Lacombe said. "The number of people making side trips on their vacation, like driving two hours out of their way, is dumbfounding." When it comes to the origins of a viral trend, it all started when Food Beast asked the Sugar Sugar owner to send along video of his dessert as it had piqued their interest. The story was then picked up by major news agencies and the video they shared to their social accounts racked up more than 25 million views. "It gets to a level and you just can't comprehend how big it has gotten," Lacombe said, adding that the reaction to the video was felt immediately as people lined up the very next morning. A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

"That ice cream wrapped in cotton candy is... most likely structurally hell." While Food Beast points out that it "doesn't exactly eat like a burrito," the cotton candy ice cream creation does offer "a fun play on textures you wouldn't expect." Moreover, you get to eat both ice cream and cotton candy in the mix, so you know it's going to be super sweet. And that is one of the reasons why social media is not too keen on the idea, considering it's a fusion of too many primary desserts in one place and not something that will stand on its own during a devour session. That cotton candy and ice cream "burrito" is the reason god doesnt talk to us anymore — Courtnaynay (@csanduhs) June 25, 2017 that ice cream wrapped in cotton candy is a) most likely structurally hell b) 100% a burrito — the LMFAO respecter (@DuderMcBrohan) June 23, 2017 I just saw that cotton candy ice cream burrito and i want to vomit ? — Rena ? (@vluscinias) July 20, 2017 today i learned about cotton candy burrito (3 diff ice cream flavors wrapped in cotton candy) and srsly why do people wanna die so much — bee (@jastellelapan) June 20, 2017

"If we just ignore the sugar content, this will be glorious." Lacombe tells The Observer it all started from his love for cotton candy. Usually patting it down instead of eating it fluffy, he said it got him wondering if it could hold ice cream in when it was flattened and decided to give it a shot. With the unicorn trend still fresh in his mind, Lacombe added three scoops ice cream onto the flattened cotton candy, sprinkled some "Unicorn dust" and wrapped it up, adding "I couldn't believe it, it went so well together." Lacombe admits that "some things look good on Facebook, but they're not actually practical," but says this actually tastes better than it looks and plenty on social media agree too. a burrito ice cream wrapped in cotton candy... I NEED ??? — bellz (@_bellarinaaa) July 16, 2017 Wahhhhh cotton candy burrito so fluffy ??? — Darko?? (@dxnixl_95) July 19, 2017 It's not a burrito, but ice cream wrapped in cotton candy sounds pretty yummy right about now. — Sean Ehrlich (@SeanDEhrlich) June 24, 2017 If we just ignore the sugar content, this will be glorious. https://t.co/BIUl0XK4b0 — Mike Watts (@MWatts08) July 19, 2017