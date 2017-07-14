George Clooney’s Mother Reveals The Sex Of His And Amal’s Twins

George Clooney's mother, Nina is extremely excited to be a grandma once again.

The 77-year old revealed last weekend to Vogue magazine that her son, George and daughter-in-law Amal are expecting one of each.

"Yes, a boy and a girl — that's what I've been told," she said.

Adding that it's a marvelous time for the family, the excited grandma said she and husband, Nick are "extremely excited."

(Photo: Facebook / AOL)

The clearly happy future grandma also shared that George and Amal will take care of the names selections themselves.

Nina and Nick are already grandparents to the actor's sister, Adelia Zeidler's son and daughter.

George and Amal wed in 2014 and revealed their pregnancy just last week with Julie Chen dishing about the news on her daytime show, The Talk.

As confirmed by Nina, Amal is due to give birth in June. The couple has not commented on their upcoming arrivals.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com