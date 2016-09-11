Beyonce Arranges ‘Magical’ Surprise Proposal For Her Dance Captain In The Middle Of A Concert

Beyoncé proves yet again why she really is the Queen.

Queen Bey shared her Formation World Tour stage with her longtime dance captain Ashley Everett, like she always does. But on this special night Beyoncé delivered a performance of Single Ladies, a song she hasn't performed on her Formation tour since the opening night. And at the end of her song she gave the stage, and the microphone, to her backup dancer John Silver.

That's when the magic really happened. John took a moment to address the crowd before taking a bended knee and proposing to the love of his life – in front of the entire audience.

(Photo: Lovebscott)

"She's my queen, so I feel like it's only right to come out here in my hometown and show you guys the epitome of a young woman," Silver said.

Ashley looked stunned, happy and confused all at the same time. But of course she said "yes." And she later posted to Instagram about the "incredible, magical moment."

Queen Bey for life!

See the touching moment in the video below:

[ H/T Time ]