Zac Brown Band Delays Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus and its threat has caused quite the chaos when it comes to upcoming events. On Monday, events like Coachella and Stagecoach found themselves having to be postponed. Pearl Jam also announced the first leg of their North American tour would be pushed back. Even the city of Boston decided to cancel its famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Zac Brown Band is the latest to join this list as the band announced on Tuesday that they will be postpoining the spring leg of The Owl Tour. That will include all of the dates up until April 25 in Nashville.

“Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of The Owl Tour. This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band posted on Instagram.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time. The band told its ticket holders to keep their passes as the make-up dates will honor all of the tickets for the postponed shows. The post also said that the summer tour, “Roar With The Lions” will continue as planned.

The impacted cities include St. Louis, Detroit, and Las Vegas, among others. Their summer tour will kick off on May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire. That leg will run through October with their last stop in Mountain View, California.

To no surprise, their fans, especially those who were planning on attending the effected dates, were not happy.

“I can’t believe this! I have ready scheduled time off work for this Friday and reserved my parking space. This is crazy! Come on people,” one user commented. “Wash your hands and we’ll all be fine!

Most, though, were understanding of their decision behind the schedule change.

“Definitely bummed, especially since I was gonna see y’all in Detroit this weekend, but I get that you wouldn’t be doing this unless you thought it was the right thing to do,” one user replied to their Instagram announcement.

The Zac Brown Band is just the latest in the music industry to cancel their shows. Artists like Mariah Carey and Khalid have adjusted their tours, as has Old Dominion. Green Day postponed their shows in Asia, making the announcement on Feb. 28.