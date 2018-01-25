Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook and Wife Announce They Are Expecting

The Zac Brown Band’s extended family is about to get bigger! Singer and multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook shares on social media that he and his wife are expecting a new baby.

Our book-loving kid has a new favorite. I think it’s safe to say he’s pretty excited about this one. So happy to announce that Charlie has a sibling coming this summer! We couldn’t feel more lucky to be growing our family. pic.twitter.com/hTMqL8g2Wv — Clay Cook (@theclaycook) January 24, 2018

Cook revealed the good news by posting a picture of himself along with his wife, Brooke, and son Charlie, with the little boy holding a book called New Baby.

“Our book-loving kid has a new favorite,” Cook wrote. “I think it’s safe to say he’s pretty excited about this one. So happy to announce that Charlie has a sibling coming this summer! We couldn’t feel more lucky to be growing our family.”

Zac Brown might need to buy a new bus for his bandmates, since guitar and keyboard player Coy Bowles and his wife, Kylie, will also welcome their second child this Spring.

The Zac Brown Band released their latest album, Welcome Home, last year. The album includes the hit single, “My Old Man,” which is nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.

The eight-man group will hit the road on their Down the Rabbit Hole Tour in June. More information can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Zac Brown Band