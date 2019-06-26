Yonder Mountain String Band Founder Jeff Austin Dead at 45

Bluegrass musician Jeff Austin, who co-founded the Yonder Mountain String Band, has died at the age of 45 following an unspecified “medical emergency.”

The 45-year-old mandolinist’s death was confirmed Monday with a statement on his verified Facebook page, which stated that Austin passed away in Seattle on Monday, June 24. A cause of death was not given.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved family member, mandolinist, singer, songwriter and founder of The Jeff Austin Band, and Yonder Mountain String Band, Jeff Austin,” the post read.

“Austin passed away June 24, 2019 in Seattle, Washington,” it continued. “He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed.”

Best known for co-founding Yonder Mountain String Band in 1998, Austin, a Chicago native, remained a key member of the group alongside members Ben Kaufmann, Dave Johnston, Adam Aijala, Allie Kral and Jake Jolliff until he announced a leave of absence in 2013 due to “creative differences and conflicting career goals.”

During his time with the band, they released four studio albums and several live recordings and even hosted a music festival in Ozark, Arkansas, called Yonder Mountain’s Harvest Festival.

Remembering him after his death, the band stated that they were “at a profound loss for words.”

“We are saddened to report that we have lost our brother Jeff Austin,” the Yonder Mountain String Band wrote on its official Facebook page. “Remembering the incredible times and magical moments puts us at a profound loss for words. While we honor his memory, we will continue to pray for his family and for the journey they now face without him.”

News of Austin’s death comes just days after the singer was forced to pull out of sets at ROMP music festival, Back Home Appalachian Arts & Music Festival, and Smoky Run Music Festival due to a medical emergency.

“My friends…due to a to a medical emergency I am unfortunately unable to play to play my sets next week,” Austin wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “Thanks for your understanding and continued support.”

A bio posted by Austin’s family remembers him as a “prominent figure in the neo-progressive bluegrass of the new millennium.

After parting ways with Younder Mountain String Band, Austin went on to release his first and only solo album, titled “The Simple Truth,” in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Devlyn, and three children: Lily Rose, 12, Penelope, 5, and Jude Patrick, 2.