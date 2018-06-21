Watch Derek Hough Lip Sync to Shania Twain Song For ‘Lip Sync Battle’ TV Show

Dancing With the Stars dancer Derek Hough channels his inner country diva for an episode of Paramount TV’s Lip Sync Battle, airing Thursday night, June 21.

In the Twain-themed episode, Hough goes up against Nicole Scherzinger. Hough pretends to sing “Any Man of Mine,” and although he appears to do more dancing than singing in the clip, he earned rave reviews by Twain, who invited him to choreograph her dance moves for an upcoming tour, prompting Hough to jokingly offer to join her tour as a back-up dancer.

Hough, a professional dancer, rose to fame as a dancer on Dancing With the Stars, competing in 17 episodes, and winning the coveted mirror ball trophy six times, most recently in Season 21 of DWTS in 2015 with Bindi Irwin. Hough currently appears in the NBC TV show, World of Dance, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan and Ne-Yo.

Lip Sync Battle isn’t Twain’s only television appearance this year. The Canadian will join Jake Owen and Travis Tritt in the upcoming reality show, Real Country, giving aspiring singers the chance to perform in a showcase, with one act being declared country music’s official next breakout act.

“It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music,” says Twain (quote via Variety). “I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

Twain just released her latest record, Now, last fall. The 52-year-old admits she was afraid to release the album, which was her first since Up! in 2002, and also her first since battling dysphonia, a vocal problem as a result of being stricken with Lyme disease.

“I had gone through so many scary times with my voice and getting my voice back,” Twain tells First for Women. “I wondered if I would ever be able to record an album again and put a permanent stamp on a body of work. I was petrified about diving into the album and taking on the challenge.”

Lip Sync Battle, which has also featured performances by Alicia Silverstone, Kathy Bates, David Spade and more, is hosted by LL Cool J. The show with Hough and Twain will air on June 21 at 10:30 PM ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram/derekhough