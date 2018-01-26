Watch Chris Stapleton Appear in Justin Timberlake’s ‘Say Something’ Video

Chris Stapleton collaborated with Justin Timberlake on Timberlake’s latest single, ‘Say Something,’ and also appears in the video for the single. The song is the debut single from Timberlake’s upcoming Man of the Woods album.

In the video, Timberlake begins by himself creating beats and effects in a room, before strumming his guitar in an elevator inside an expansive building, with Stapleton eventually appearing on the opposite side. As the song continues, the guys both descend on an elevator, uniting together for the final part of the song, with a courtyard of people clapping as they finish the one-take video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song further cements the friendship fo the two sings, who collaborated at both the 2015 CMA Awards, and the 2017 Pilgrimage Festival.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from — it’s personal,” Timberlake said of the new record. “It feels so earthy, it’s just where you are in your life right now.”

Stapleton will take the stage at th 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, to perform with Emmylou Harris. He is also nominated for three GRAMMYs, for Best Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1, Best Country Song, for “Broken Halos” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Either Way.”

Just one week later, and two days after Man of the Woods is released, Timberlake will perform at the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Man of the Woods, which also includes a collaboration with Alicia Keys (on “Morning Light”), will be released on Feb.2. Download “Say Something” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Chris Stapleton