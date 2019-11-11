Watch Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Perform ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ for the First Time

It seems fitting that the first time Carly Pearce and Lee Brice performed their new duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” it would be on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. The two singers, who recorded the song several months ago, sang together during one of Pearce’s numerous appearances on the hallowed stage.

Pearce opened up about the experience on social media, expressing how grateful she was that their debut performance took place at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Thank you [Opry] for letting us sing ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ for the first time together a couple weeks ago,” she wrote. “Y’all check it out on the Opry [YouTube] channel now!”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is from Pearce’s upcoming self-titled sophomore album, scheduled to be out on Feb. 14, 2020.

“So much has happened to me in the last few years,” Pearce said when announcing the news. “Y’all have changed my life and given my music a home in this world. I grew up, let go of things that needed to go, fell in love, fell on my face, went through some hell and found ‘Carly’ fully for the first time EVER. I’m so excited to announce my sophomore, self-titled album will be released on VALENTINE’S DAY 2020!!!

“This record is dedicated to [Busbee],” she continued. “The last full record he made & one that I am so very proud of. Thank you for bringing these songs to life. I can’t wait to honor you and hear/see how people connect to what we created.”

Pearce and Brice might have just performed “I Hope You’re Happy Now” for the first time, but they hint they might have plenty of times to sing together next year on tour.

“We were talking, hopefully this thing does awesome, and maybe next year we put a tour together, ” Brice told PopCulture.com and other media. “Put some stuff together so we can actually get out there and sing it together, and not just have to come up with a way to sing it without each other.”

Pearce wrote “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. Download or stream the song by visiting Pearce’s website.

