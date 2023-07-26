Walker Hayes Reveals Back-to-School Campaign With Great Clips, Teases 'Haircut' Jingle Could Become New Song (Exclusive)

Country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes has revealed that he's partnered with Great Clips for a new back-to-school campaign. The partnership is aimed at helping give kids that new haircut confidence before they haead back to class in the next few weeks. Additionally, as part of the campaign, Walker has included a new jingle titled "Haircut," which he teased to us could eventually become a whole new song.

Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com about why he wanted to be part of Great Clips' new back-to-school campaign, the father of six joked, "That was kind of an alarming thing to me, man, just about having kids is their fingernails, their hair, hygiene. You're like, 'Dude, it's enough to just do me. Now I got to make sure all these things are nice?'" He went on to explain that "haircut day" is a big day for his family, saying, "Especially if you only got one stylist, literally, you're like, "I'm going to drop these three and then I'll take them to basketball and then leave... So, it's an event at our house."

Hayes told us that his partnership with Great Clips "was just so completely organic" because "a week before they called me, I had just written a song called 'Haircut.'" Giving some backstory on the tune, the "Fancy Like" singer recalled, "When I was signed at my label, I had shaggy hair. I mean, I look like Cousin Itt. They took me to a real stylist, my first ever, and cleaned it up. I honestly looked in the mirror and was like, 'That dude looks awesome... This is incredible.' So, I got obsessed with haircuts. Then obviously my kids, my sons especially, were like, 'Dang, that's sick.' So, now, we're regular haircut people."

Fast forward several years, Hayes began penning "Haircut," only days before Great Clips reached out. "The song, it was funny, we wrote this song about, 'You got me feeling fresher than a haircut,' and then Great Clips called and it was like, 'Well, let me play you this song. This might work.'"



Offering some insight into how regular haircuts have been great for his family, Hayes shared, "My kids, I mean, they love haircuts. As they grow older, you could see that's another way for them to express themself, who they are. Some of them are more adventurous. Some of them are like, 'Dude, let's do something crazy,' and then some of them are, 'Hey, just make it look like I didn't get a haircut.' That's been interesting watching them coming to themselves."

He continued, "It's a great campaign just kind of based on, look, that boost, the confidence, it's undeniable. When you pop out of that chair and you got it did right, you're a different guy. Some of my kids are like me. They're not extroverts. They're actually pretty introverted. But when you feel, like when that beard is clean and you smell good, I'm like, 'Let's go out tonight, baby. Let's do the town.' You're like, 'I want everybody to see me like this.'"

Hayes added that he's found that just getting a simple haircut can do wonders for a child. "As if kids don't have enough these days to be anxious about, it's all obviously a good play to find them someplace they can trust and leave feeling a little more confident and just kind of check that off the list, especially with the back to school pressures and things like that."

Finally, we asked if "Haircut" will ever get a proper release, and while Hayes couldn't say yes, he also didn't say no. "Honestly, right now all that exists is a chorus, which will be on TikTok and social, just that... But, I mean, I'm happy to finish it. We'll see. We'll just see where it leads." He then teased, "I bet my team will be like, 'Hey, you might need to finish that song.'" Click here to learn more about Hayes and Great Clips' back-to-school campaign!