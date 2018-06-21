Walker Hayes Will Resume Touring After Loss of Baby Girl

Walker Hayes will return to the road next week. Hayes took time off of the road when he and his wife, Laney, tragically lost their seventh child, Oakleigh Klover, shortly after she was born on Wednesday, June 6.

Walker Hayes will resume his touring schedule beginning June 27, 2018. All announced dates are confirmed. — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) June 19, 2018

Hayes previously announced their devastating loss on social media as well.

“It is with great sadness that Laney and I share the news with you that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and is now safely in Heaven,” Hayes wrote. “Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve.”

The Alabama native has been largely silent on social media since then, although he did take time to wish his wife, Laney, a happy anniversary several days later.

I love this picture of Laney the most…I hope all of our kids find someone they could stare at forever…and feel like I do when I look at this. Happy 14th anniversary to us. pic.twitter.com/9HWUTibeNo — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) June 12, 2018

“I love this picture of Laney the most,” Hayes captioned the black-and-white pic. “I hope all of our kids find someone they could stare at forever…and feel like I do when I look at this. Happy 14th anniversary to us.”

Hayes also revealed the launch of his Be a Craig fund, in honor of the man, Craig, who inspired Hayes’ current single of the same name, after Craig donated a van to Hayes and his family when they could not afford to buy one for themselves.

“This fund is something that is extremely important to me and focuses on being selfless,” he wrote. Check out beacraig.org and see how you can Be A Craig to someone in need…

This fund is something that is extremely important to me and focuses on being selfless. Check out https://t.co/MxFKfNP9Jf and see how you can Be A Craig to someone in need… pic.twitter.com/hDUqQu4ePD — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) June 15, 2018

Through the fund, fans can either purchase a t-shirt, with proceeds going to the worthwhile cause, or donate directly. According the website, the Be a Craig fund “wants to encourage individuals to seek out opportunities to help others.”

More information on Hayes’ future shows will be posted at WalkerHayes.com as available.

Photo Credit: Instagram/walkerhayes