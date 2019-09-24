Tyler Hubbard Shares New Photo of Son Luca: ‘Is This Me at 90?’

Tyler Hubbard‘s son, Luca Reed, officially turned one month old on Sept. 19, making the Hubbards a family of four when he was born in August.

To mark the infant’s milestone, Hubbard used Instagram to share a photo of his son reclining on a couch, wearing a onesie that read “Nashville, TN” and smiling as he held a sign that shared, “1 Month, 11 lbs.”

“Is this me at 90?” the singer joked in his caption.

At the end of August, Hubbard shared his son’s birth video, praising his wife, Hayley, and her strength through her pregnancy with Luca and his delivery.

“The gift of life is so incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful to experience the birth of our baby boy alongside my amazing wife last week,” he wrote. “Hayley is the definition of strength, patience, grace, love, and positivity. Watching Hayley through the whole pregnancy process and delivery has been one of the most inspiring events in my life. My faith has been strengthened and my heart has found another level of love that I didn’t even know was possible.”

“I’ve now gotten a little taste of how God must feel about all of his children,” the Florida Georgia Line member continued. “To all the mothers out there… I have so much respect for you all. Also, thanks to my buddy Vince for capturing so many special moments and putting together this video that we’ll cherish forever. One day we’ll be sharing this video with our grandkids. I hope y’all enjoy this and I hope this video lets y’all feel what words cannot describe.”

When Luca was born, he joined big sister Olivia Rose, who turns 2 in December. Along with dog Harley, the Hubbards recently posed for a family photoshoot for PEOPLE, with Tyler sharing on Instagram that the final product wasn’t easy to come by.

“I promise y’all we ain’t as perfect as it looks in this picture but since we captured the one we worked so hard for I figured I’d share it,” he captioned a photo of himself, Hayley, Olivia, Luca and Harley all dressed in white and sitting on a white bed. “#framer #family #proud.”

