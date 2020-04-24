Tyler Farr's Wife, Hannah, Shares Experience as a Critical Care Nurse Fighting Coronavirus

Country singer Tyler Farr's wife, Hannah Farr, works as a critical care nurse at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, and she is one of thousands of health care workers around the world currently fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus. When the pandemic began, Hannah and her co-workers began preparing as best they could, but she told Sounds Like Nashville that the hospital environment is still "chaotic" and urged people to take social distancing measures seriously.

"I wish people could see what we do and they would definitely think twice before leaving the house because it is real. It is here in this community. It is in full force. It does not discriminate," she said. "Some people have mild symptoms, and that’s great, we don’t want people to be sick. But then there’s others that are going to get hit hard and it’s going to end up costing their life. I don’t want to be a part of that – I don’t want to be the reason that someone passed away. I want to do my part and wash hands and stay home and do everything I can to make sure I don’t spread it to anyone that could potentially lose their life from it."

As a critical care nurse, Hannah often works with the hospital's sickest patients and said that she has been "shocked" by the variety of people who have contracted the virus. "There’s so much uncertainty about COVID-19 because we’ve never really experienced it before," she said, adding that she and her co-workers now often have to work through breaks. "We’re still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on and what the best treatment plan is and how quickly it spreads."

Hannah explained that social distancing rules are important not only to keep the general public safe, but also to protect health care workers taking care of those who are sick. "It’s important that people follow the guidelines and stay home and not get out in the public unless absolutely necessary," she said. "Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and when it continues to rise, we’re going to see more patients and the nurses or doctors start contracting it. That’s one less person taking care of you or your loved one."

Amid the "terrifying" situation, Hannah and her co-workers have seen several "uplifting" gestures from their community including local restaurants sending food, residents donating hand-sewn masks and a number of signs praising the staff, which Hannah called "very encouraging." "My coworkers, we’re in this together, so we are working better as a team and trying to help each other get through this," she said. "It’s definitely been rough and I think there are going to be rougher days ahead, but it is nice to know that you have the community support behind you. We’re all in this together and going to get through it."