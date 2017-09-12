Troy Gentry’s Wife Angie ‘Devastated’ By His Shocking Death

With the country music world reeling from the death of Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry, Hollywood Life has learned exclusively that Gentry's wife, Angie was in shock upon hearing about his passing.

Authorities continue to investigate the helicopter crash that killed Gentry, 50, on Sept. 8, but now a source claims that Angie and the family are struggling to come to terms with this new horrific reality. A source tells the publication that Gentry was her "everything."

Gentry, who leaves behind his wife and two kids, Kaylee and Taylor are struggling to come to terms with the loss, as the source tells Hollywood Life just how the family is doing.

"I think they're still in shock, and it's going take some time for them to process that he's actually gone forever," the source said.

Together for nearly 20 years and having wed in 1999, the source says, "Angie never thought Troy would die before her."

"She's been torturing herself by trying to imagine his last moments on earth. Troy was her everything, her champion, and was by her side all throughout her battle with breast cancer — his death has rocked her to the core," the source said. "Troy was such a bright light, full of energy, and love, the country music world will really miss him."

In 2014, Gentry's wife Angie was diagnosed with breast cancer. While she fought the disease after undergoing chemotherapy and double mastectomy, she overcame cancer with the help of her husband.

Gentry was en route to a concert for Montgomery Gentry in Medford, New Jersey when his helicopter crashed around noon at the Flying W Airport. The crash is currently under investigation.