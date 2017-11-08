Country

Celebrities React to the Deaths of Country Singers Troy Gentry and Don Williams

As the tragic news came out that both legendary country singer Don Williams and modern country icon Troy Gentry has passed away today, many of their peers in the country music world came out to mourn their losses.

Wiliams was reported to have passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with a short illness.

Gentry, on the other hand, had his life tragically cut short when a helicopter he was riding in crashed sometime after noontime on Friday.

Shortly after the news came out, many country music singers and songwriters took to social media to share their thoughts and sympathies.

“Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him,” Shooter Jennings wrote. “I’m stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I’ll miss you.”

Long Black Train singer Josh Turner also took to expressing sadness, writing, “I’m speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It’s a heavy day for country music.”

Scroll down to read more celebrity reactions to the deaths of Don Williams and Troy Gentry.

Celebrities React to Don Williams’ Death

After hearing about the passing of the legendary Don Williams, Ricky Skaggs wrote, “I was saddened to hear of Don Williams passing today.His simple music, gentle voice & beautiful songs will live on forever. RIP Gentle Giant.”

Trivis Tritt Also shared thoughts on Williams’ passing.

“So sad to hear that “Gentle Giant” Don Williams has died! What an incredible legacy of great music he leaves behind. May he RIP,” Tritt wrote.

Williams’ fellow country music legend Charlie Daniels also lamented his passing.

“Rest in peace Don Williams[.] You left us a lot great musical memories,” Daniels wrote.

Celebrities React to Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry’s death was very tragic and many of his country music peers have come out to mourn his loss.

Singer Maren Morris shared the news with her Twitter followers

“Horrible. My thoughts are with his family,” Morris tweeted.

“So sad… Prayers are with you @mgunderground. #RIP Troy Gentry,” Lindsay Ell tweeted.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on,” rising country music star Chase Bryant said.

More Celebrity Reactions

