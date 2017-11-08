Celebrities React to the Deaths of Country Singers Troy Gentry and Don Williams

As the tragic news came out that both legendary country singer Don Williams and modern country icon Troy Gentry has passed away today, many of their peers in the country music world came out to mourn their losses.

Wiliams was reported to have passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with a short illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gentry, on the other hand, had his life tragically cut short when a helicopter he was riding in crashed sometime after noontime on Friday.

Shortly after the news came out, many country music singers and songwriters took to social media to share their thoughts and sympathies.

“Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him,” Shooter Jennings wrote. “I’m stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I’ll miss you.”

Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

Long Black Train singer Josh Turner also took to expressing sadness, writing, “I’m speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It’s a heavy day for country music.”

And Don Williams has passed… what a legend… this is truly a sad day for country music #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

Scroll down to read more celebrity reactions to the deaths of Don Williams and Troy Gentry.

Celebrities React to Don Williams’ Death

After hearing about the passing of the legendary Don Williams, Ricky Skaggs wrote, “I was saddened to hear of Don Williams passing today.His simple music, gentle voice & beautiful songs will live on forever. RIP Gentle Giant.”

Trivis Tritt Also shared thoughts on Williams’ passing.

“So sad to hear that “Gentle Giant” Don Williams has died! What an incredible legacy of great music he leaves behind. May he RIP,” Tritt wrote.

Williams’ fellow country music legend Charlie Daniels also lamented his passing.

“Rest in peace Don Williams[.] You left us a lot great musical memories,” Daniels wrote.

Oh man! One of my all time favorites Don Williams passed away. Such great tunes. Gonna miss him but keep him alive on my playlists. pic.twitter.com/Vt3UhvSKhs — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 8, 2017

RIP Don Williams, such an amazing voice. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 8, 2017

Heartbroken 2 hear of the loss of 1 of my heroes #DonWilliams My music wouldn’t be the same w/out him. Prayers 2 his family #RIPGentleGiant pic.twitter.com/z0noOnNhu9 — bryan_white (@bryan_white) September 8, 2017

Celebrities React to Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry’s death was very tragic and many of his country music peers have come out to mourn his loss.

Singer Maren Morris shared the news with her Twitter followers

“Horrible. My thoughts are with his family,” Morris tweeted.

“So sad… Prayers are with you @mgunderground. #RIP Troy Gentry,” Lindsay Ell tweeted.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on,” rising country music star Chase Bryant said.

The band and I so sad to hear about Troy Gentry. We were just with them boys two weeks ago. God bless him and his family and band family. — SammyKershaw (@SammyKershaw) September 8, 2017

Troy Gentry is someone I considered a friend, and we are all absolutely numb right now. Sending love to his wife Angie and their children. — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) September 8, 2017

My heart is broken! Troy Gentry was a dear friend! My love and sympathy to Angie and his family at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/JZOTsYlme6 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry. Absolutely tragic. Thoughts + prayers out to his family. ? — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 8, 2017

More Celebrity Reactions

The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017

Sad day in country music. RIP Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Prayers for your families. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) September 8, 2017

2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace. — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017

So sad. I never saw @T_RoyMG that he didn’t have a smile on his face. Love and prayers. #RIPTroyGentry pic.twitter.com/Q7QuQkKRaI — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) September 8, 2017