Jason Aldean Recalls Memory of Troy Gentry in Tribute

Jason Aldean took to social media to mourn the loss of fellow country singer Troy Gentry.

Gentry died shortly after his helicopter crashed in New Jersey on Friday. The 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry singer was traveling to his concert at the time of the fatal accident.

Aldean shared a photo of Gentry on Instagram alongside a touching tribute to the artist.

“Shocked to hear the news about Troy Gentry today,” he wrote. “When I was coming up as a new artist, he and Eddie were always extremely cool and supportive of me and my career and I will always have nothing but respect for those guys. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans.”

He finished the message, writing, “RIP ‘T-Roy.’”

Aldean wasn’t the only country artist to pay tribute to Gentry. Rascal Flatts also took to social media after hearing the tragic news.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of Troy today. He was a friend and a good man. Prayers go out to his precious family,” Rascal Flatts said in a tweet.

Singer Maren Morris shared the news with her Twitter followers. “Horrible. My thoughts are with his family,” she tweeted.

New details have been revealed about the cause of the fatal accident, according to Taste of Country. According to the 911 audio, the pilot, 30-year-old James Evans Robinson, experienced mechanical issues for several minutes before the crash.

The audio dispatcher sent first responders to the Flying W Airport because the helicopter was hovering the area, waiting for help to arrive to try and make an emergency landing.

The distressed vehicle carrying Gentry crashed shortly after emergency crews arrived at their location.

Gentry was still alive when the aircraft crashed, and was transported to Virtua Hospital Marlton where he died soon after, NBC News reports.