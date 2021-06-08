Trisha Yearwood Praises Garth Brooks After Kennedy Center Honors: 'Words Cannot Describe How Proud I Am'

✖

Garth Brooks was officially made a Kennedy Center honoree in a ceremony that took place last month, and the broadcast of the event aired on Sunday, June 6. On the same day, Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, shared a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram in celebration, posting a photo of herself and Brooks sharing a kiss on the night of the ceremony.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you," she wrote. "To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side and do this life with you! For a moment, on this night in DC, all the world was right. Congratulations my Kennedy Center honoree! Love, t." She also posted a photo of herself posing with fellow artists Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris and 2021 honoree Joan Baez on a different day of celebrations, writing, "How did I get so lucky to be in this picture!! Proud to be among such strong women! xo."

Along with Brooks and Baez, this year's honorees included artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke. Chapin Carpenter and Harris both performed tributes during the event. Brooks was tributed by Kelly Clarkson, who sang his hit "The Dance," Jimmie Allen, who performed Brooks' smash "Friends in Low Places" and "The Thunder Rolls," James Taylor, who sang "The River," and Gladys Knight, who shared her rendition of "We Shall Be Free."

On Sunday, Brooks posted a photo with Taylor, who was a 2016 honoree. "I am humbled and grateful to EVERYONE that has celebrated this music over the years, this is OUR honor TOGETHER," the country star wrote. "To the singers and players who perform in the show tonight, thank you for making me fall in love with the music all over again. gratitude, respect, love, g."

The Oklahoma native also gushed about his fellow nominees in an interview during the celebrations. "The time they allow the five honorees with each other, you walk out of here going, 'Damn. I could quite possibly be the weak link in this chain. And I am fine with that,'" he joked. "These are some amazing, amazing, amazing performers. And to think this is one of 43 years? That's a pretty hellacious list to belong to."