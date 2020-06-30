Trisha Yearwood Says She's 'Never Seen Anybody Put on a Show' Like Husband Garth Brooks

✖

Garth Brooks has been crowned Entertainer of the Year seven times, and for good reason — he was born to be on stage. Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, agrees, telling ABC Audio that no other artist can do what her husband can. "I've never seen anybody put on a show like Garth Brooks," she said. "And that's coming from someone who is a wife, but also a fan and a fellow artist who has been on those shows and seen those tours."

"Nobody can do that," she added. "That is what Entertainer is about. That's the definition of the category." Yearwood recently toured with her husband for three years from 2014-2017 on Brooks' World Tour, which spanned 390 shows and is the highest-grossing country music tour of all time. In 2019, Brooks began his Stadium Tour, which has seen 14 shows so far at football stadiums including Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Neyland Stadium and Ford Field. The audience numbers are some of Brooks' biggest ever, and Yearwood shared that she feels grateful that both she and her husband have been able to continue doing what they love.

"I love to see that he is selling out bigger stadiums than he has ever done," she said. "And we've both been doing this a long time. And so there's something very special about feeling relevant and current in an age where, you know... We're not slowing down." The Stadium Tour is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and has forced Brooks to rescheduled multiple shows multiple times. The 58-year-old has rescheduled his Cincinnati and Charlotte shows twice already, with the Cincinnati show moved to an unannounced date and the Charlotte show moved to Oct. 10, 2020. Brooks also has a scheduled sold-out show in Las Vegas on Aug. 22, though it remains to be seen whether any traditional concerts will take place in 2020.

On Saturday, Brooks offered his fans a different musical experience with his drive-in theater event, where 300 drive-ins across North America played a show that Brooks recorded in Nashville this month specifically for the evening. Over 350,000 fans headed to their nearest drive-in to watch the event, which featured Brooks performing a set that was around one hour and 14 minutes. "Watching people all night from coast to coast, in Canada and here in the U.S., laughing, dancing and singing, made me smile," Brooks said in a statement. "It reminded me how much I miss the crazy, happy and unpredictable life we lead as entertainers. For one night, things seemed... right."