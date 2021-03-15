Tim McGraw Shares the Marriage Advice He Got From Harrison Ford

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 24 years, making it clear that they know a thing or two about a long-lasting relationship. Speaking to his record label, McGraw shared one of the tips the couple has received when it comes to commitment, quoting actor Harrison Ford, who has been married to fellow actor Calista Flockhart since 2010.

"I think the best advice I heard for a long marriage is, Harrison Ford, they were talking about being married to Calista Flockhart for so long," McGraw said. "And he said, 'Well, I’ve learned to say the least amount of words that you can possibly say to keep yourself out of trouble.' So I’d probably go along with that advice."

McGraw shared some similar marriage advice of his own on The Bobby Bones Show last year, joking that "sitting in the corner being quiet" is the key to his successful relationship. "Really, I think that it's a conscious decision that this is what you want to do and this is what you want your life to be and how you want it to play out," he said. "There's always tough times for everybody, there's always struggles and there's always times where it's not the way you want it to be, certainly for both sides. You want this out of your life and you want this for your life, and that's the decision that you've made."

"And love and respect, of course," he continued. "That's the foundation of all of it. But I think the biggest thing is making a commitment and sticking to it and believing in each other to keep that commitment." McGraw and Hill married in 1996 and now share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

To celebrate their anniversary in October, the "Here on Earth" singer wrote on social media that the past 24 years "have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments." "We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together," McGraw shared. "U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be…..The future will surely hold more of all of these things."

"It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side," he continued. "Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."