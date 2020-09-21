Tim McGraw Shares Birthday Message for Wife Faith Hill

✖

Faith Hill turned 52 years old on Monday, Sept. 21, and her husband, Tim McGraw, was one of the first to wish the singer a happy birthday on social media. McGraw used Instagram to share a throwback snap of Hill from a photo shoot where she was wearing a cream knit sweater and brown suede shorts, praising his wife of over 23 years in his caption.

"Happy birthday!" the Louisiana native wrote. "The best person I've ever known. She lights up every room she walks in..... She's every rose I see..... The sun as it breaks the morning... And will be my sun as I break into the night..... I love her. I love her. I love her. I love you baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

McGraw and Hill married in 1996 and now share three daughters, and the two will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary next month. "We figure in our industry, it's like 82 years," McGraw recently joked to E! News about the pair's lasting partnership. "It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven."

The two country stars have been spending their quarantine at home in Nashville, and their daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18, have been able to spend plenty of time with their parents.

"Our date nights have really been cool for the last four weeks...we've had my three daughters in," McGraw shared. "Everyone was tested and cleared and we came up on the hill here at the house and we never left. We sat outside, we set up tables outside, we played games, we watched movies. And we had a great time just hanging out."

"I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we've had as a family in a long, long time," he added. "And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together."

During those four weeks, Hill and the girls surprised McGraw with an at-home celebration to mark the release of his new album, Here on Earth, last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

"The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party," Hill captioned a video of herself and McGraw slow dancing. "Yeah, I know.....Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever. An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget. Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece."