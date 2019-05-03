Tim McGraw Takes Romantic Birthday Stroll With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw celebrated his 52nd birthday on May 1, receiving plenty of well-wishes from friends and fans on social media.

He also earned a post from wife Faith Hill, who used a photo from the couple’s current vacation to wish her husband a Happy Birthday.

To celebrate, Hill shared a tropical snap of the pair enjoying a walk in the sunshine along a lush path, with bright orange flowers growing overhead and a clear blue sky visible. Both stars were wearing sunglasses as McGraw carried a backpack and smiled for the camera.

Happy Birthday my love. pic.twitter.com/Y7cVsrt7vq — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) May 1, 2019

This past weekend, McGraw headlined a free concert in Nashville to celebrate the city hosting the NFL draft, even bringing Hill out on stage for a brief appearance as he sang his hit “I Like It, I Love It.”

It seems the couple headed for paradise shortly after the show, with McGraw using Instagram in the days after the performance to share a photo of himself relaxing by a crystal blue pool, wearing a George Strait t-shirt as he reclined on a couch.

“After spearfishing nap!” he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram After spearfishing nap! 📸: Brad Warren A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on May 2, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

McGraw and Hill often escape to their tropical getaway, with McGraw fond of posting fishing snaps on social media sharing his various catches of the day.

The father of three may have a little less time to relax in the coming months, as McGraw is gearing up to play numerous shows throughout the summer. He’s also going on a book tour to promote his upcoming book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation.

The 52-year-old co-wrote the project with Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham. The book analyzes music that was created during politically troubled times including the American Revolution, Great Depression and the civil rights movement, Taste of Country shares.

America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation will be released on June 11, and on Nov. 5, McGraw will publish a second book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, which will detail his adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” he told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer