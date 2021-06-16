Tim McGraw Is a 'Proud Pop' After Daughter Maggie Graduates From Stanford University

✖

Tim McGraw is one proud dad! The country star used Instagram on Tuesday to share an update on his middle daughter, Maggie, revealing that the 22-year-old has just graduated from Stanford University with her master's degree. The country star used Instagram to post a series of photos from Maggie's graduation over the weekend including a snap of his daughter posing in her cap and gown.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!" his caption read. "She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!! I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place..... Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!" Maggie received several congratulations in McGraw's comments including a message from Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Fear the Tree! Congratulations Maggie! You’ve worked so hard!!!" and Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented "Wow!" along with a heart emoji. In 2020, Maggie received her bachelor's degree in climate sciences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

Along with Maggie, McGraw and wife Faith Hill share daughters Gracie, 24, and Audrey, 19. Gracie graduated from New York University and is now pursuing a career as an actress and Audrey began her freshman year of college in 2020, which means McGraw and Hill are now empty-nesters. "Look, I fall apart at the drop of a hat. I fall apart at a Hallmark commercial," McGraw told Billboard in August. "I can't even really talk about it. I wrote down a speech for Audrey's [high school] graduation we did here at the house and I still haven't read it to her just because I can't take it. I guess that’s just a dad with daughters… Faith had put a bunch of posters of Audrey all over the house for a party just for our family here."

"There's one in the living room when she's about four years old," he continued. "Yesterday I walked through there, I mean, my heart fell to my knees and tears just poured out of nowhere just looking at that picture. It's hard to believe that all these years have passed. Then the second thought is you want them be happy and have the opportunities they can have and the world becomes a better place."

While McGraw and Hill's daughters are now all out of the house, they're still close with their famous parents. "We talk to our girls quite a bit. We’re a pretty close five-some, me and my four girls," McGraw recently told his record label. "They’ve grown up on a bus with us and all kinds of things, so we stay pretty close and we talk quite often, for sure. And I wouldn’t change that for anything."