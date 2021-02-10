✖

Along with becoming one of country music's biggest names, Tim McGraw has also made a career for himself in Hollywood over the years, starring in a number of films. On Tuesday, the Louisiana native looked back at his time on the silver screen, sharing a montage of scenes from several of his projects, including The Shack, The Kingdom and The Blind Side.

"Had some great opportunities in my career to work with some incredible actors," McGraw captioned the video. Other films featured in the clip included Tomorrowland, Dirty Girl, Friday Night Lights and Country Strong, though several fans on Instagram pointed out that the montage did not include McGraw's 2006 movie Flicka. "I think it’s a compliment to say I forgot you were in these," one comment read. "Tim McGraw the singer disappeared."

Speaking to his record label, McGraw called singing and acting "kissing cousins." "I mean, certainly you’re flexing different muscles doing it," he mused. "I think that telling stories is the main thing. I think sometimes you can forget that when you’re singing, you’re telling a story and I think that that’s really important to keep in mind. And I think that acting has always reminded me of that, that when you’re singing a song you’re telling a story."

The 53-year-old also praised the numerous actors he has worked with over the years. "I have a ton of respect for actors, especially after working … I don’t know how many movies I’ve done now, but the people I’ve worked with and the actors I’ve worked with and seeing how good they are, seeing how professional they are and seeing what a craft it is, I’ve gained so much respect for them," he said. "And I’m lucky to have been able to work with some of the best there is."

As for when he'll take on his next movie role, McGraw shared that the timing has to be right. "There’ve been a few things that I looked at that have been interesting but gosh, I’ve been so focused on making this record, I didn’t feel like I had time so, I’ve passed on just about everything," he told his label, referencing his latest album, Here on Earth.

"For me, it’s just a matter of, gosh, having time, and especially a movie," he explained. "Because it’s not like I’m like Tom Hanks and I can go pick any movie that I want and go do it. A series of things that has to happen for me to be able to do a movie. First off, it has to be something I really, really like, and then they gotta want me for that part, and then it’s gotta fall into a time period that I’m able to do it. It’s hard for those three things to happen at the same time."