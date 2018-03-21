Tim McGraw Jokes About ‘Hydrating’ After Stage Collapse

Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a show in Dublin, Ireland on March 11, but the singer is well on the road to good health, judging by his latest Instagram.

It seems the country crooner is currently on vacation, as the snap sees McGraw deep-sea fishing in tropical blue water.

“Hydrating!” the 50-year-old joked in the caption.

McGraw appeared to be making light of is recent collapse with his caption, as the official reason for the incident was billed as dehydration.

The singer had just finished performing his song “Humble and Kind” when he dropped to his knees and sat down. McGraw left the stage and his wife, Faith Hill, appeared to update the audience on what was happening.

“He’s been super dehydrated,” Hill said. “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

The crowd began chanting, “Get well, Tim!” before Hill led the audience in an a cappella version of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

Hill also made an appearance in McGraw’s vacation Instagram photos, with the “Humble and Kind” singer sharing a hilarious snap of his wife sunbathing with fabric draped over her face.

“We love our mummy!!!” McGraw cracked.

After the Dublin show, a representative for McGraw said in a statement via Rolling Stone, “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Upon his return to the U.S., McGraw spoke to TMZ at JFK Airport in New York City, saying that he was feeling “good.”

The father of three said that “lots of flying and dehydration” were the reasons for his collapse and that he’ll have to “shorten my workouts” in the wake of the health scare.

