Tim McGraw Releases ‘Humble and Kind’ in Spanish

Tim McGraw is reaching across language barriers with a Spanish version of his mega-hit, “Humble and Kind.” The song, written by hit tunesmith Lori McKenna, is from McGraw’s 2015 Damn Country Music album.

With a lyric that includes “Hold the door, say please, say thank you / Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie / I know you got mountains to climb but / Always stay humble and kind,” the song’s message is one the country singer believes the world needs to hear.

“I’ve said repeatedly that ‘Humble and Kind’ has a universal message, so singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement,” McGraw tells Billboard. “It’s one thing to say ‘I’m being universal’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message. To make someone understand that you’re trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing.

“My Spanish may not be perfect,” adds McGraw. “My accent may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own – that’s a good enough reason enough to try.”

Singer-songwriter Claudia Brant translated the song, changing some words to make the song work with the melody and Spanish language, while keeping the message intact.

“In songwriting, language has to rhyme and fit into the phrasing of the melody, so the song doesn’t translate exactly word for word,” explains McGraw. But Claudia Brant did an incredible job of translating the sentiment and heart of ‘Humble and Kind’ into ‘Nunca Te Olvides de Amar.’”

McGraw is spending the summer on the road, serving as the opening act on his co-headlining Soul2Soul Tour with his wife, Faith Hill, where they live out their love story on stage.

“There have been shows we weren’t quite on the same page,” McGraw says. “But it all goes away when we come up through those risers and look at each other and start singing. The band kicks up and we look at each other and give that sort of wry smile. We’re very fortunate.”

McGraw and Hill released their joint The Rest of Our Lives album in December. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows by visiting TimMcGraw.com.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Tim McGraw