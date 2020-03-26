Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Photo of Ada James During Day 16 of Self-Isolation

It’s been more than two weeks since Thomas Rhett‘s family has been self-isolating, but his daughters seem to be doing just fine. Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, shared a couple photos of 2-year-old daughter Ada James playing dress-up, clearly enjoying herself in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

“Day 16 quarantine mood,” Akins captioned the photo, adding that the family had already been staying inside because they were dealing with the flu before staying in due to coronavirus.

Earlier, Akins recently shared another photo, this time of herself, complete with bright pink eyeshadow, with the couple’s oldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray, while Akins was holding newborn daughter, Lennon Love.

“What happens when my 2 oldest girls are sick and Rescuers Down Under for a third time today just isn’t gonna cut it: makeup game STRONG (thanks to Willa Gray).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 11, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

Rhett is also enjoying time with his family, which he reveals involves doing plenty of activities chosen by his daughters.

“We do tea parties,” Rhett admitted. “My fingernails have been painted several times. Willa tries to braid my hair –– just things that you just don’t care about. You just kind of sit there and you just take it because it makes them smile and they have a good time doing it, and you’d never in a million years tell them to stop.”

Rhett might enjoy playing with his little girls, but he also relies on them, along with Akins, when it comes time to pick songs for his albums.

“I was driving Willa and Ada out to the farm, and it’s about a 45-minute drive, and I keep going through demos,” Rhett recounted. “I’ve got them on a playlist and my kids are about the best A&R team that I can have –– my kids and my wife, because they for sure are gonna tell you that that song is terrible or that song is good. Like, if Willa Grey wants to listen to a song six times in a row, maybe it should have a shot. Maybe a lot of other 4-year-olds will want to listen to it six times in a row.

“And my wife is the first one to be like, ‘That’s not my favorite,’ or ‘That’s one of my favorite songs you’ve ever written,’” he continued. “There are some of the songs that neither of them like that I love too much to not cut. But for the most part, I do listen to a lot of opinions and then at the end of the day, I take all those opinions and I put them in a pot and try to make a decision for myself. But my kids do have a huge role in picking a lot of songs, which is hilarious.”

