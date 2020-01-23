Thomas Rhett Posts Sweet New Photo of Willa Gray and Ada James

With likely only a little time left before Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcome their third child into the world, Rhett is sharing a new photo of his two daughters. The “Beer Can’t Fix” singer shared a new picture of Willa Gray and Ada James on social media, with the sisters clad in matching brown plaid dresses.

View this post on Instagram Growing up too fast A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jan 23, 2020 at 5:34am PST

“Growing up too fast,” Rhett captioned the photo.

Rhett previously shared a video of a very pregnant Akins, revealing her due date is Feb. 3, although Akins was hoping the baby didn’t wait that long.

“I hope to God it is something sooner than Feb. 3,” Akins said.

Rhett and Akins are eager to welcome another child, but it might not be their last. The 29-year-old admits he would like to have a few more after his daughter arrives.

“It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content,’” Rhett previously said, via ABC News.

Still, Rhett knows deep down he would like a few more to call his own.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” he continued. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

Akins was pregnant with Ada James when they adopted Willa Gray from Uganda, but now that they have two children, Rhett hopes that any more they add to their clan will be a breeze.

“They say that going from one to two is the hardest thing you’ll do as a parent,” Rhett said. “But going from two to three and maybe four and five, like I’m just gonna embrace it and know that like we can accomplish anything.”

Rhett will spend a few months at home before he kicks off his Center Point Road Tour later this year. Find dates on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA