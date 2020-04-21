Thomas Rhett Shares New Song, 'What's Your Country Song?'

Thomas Rhett is the latest country artist to share a new song while quarantined at home, giving his fans a chance to listen to something new over the weekend. Rhett used IGTV to share a video of himself playing a new composition titled, "What's Your Country Song?," a nostalgic track that fits right in the 30-year-old's wheelhouse. "Everybody's been playing new songs during this quarantine, so I figured I'd play you a brand new one," Rhett told fans in the video.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, he began to play the new tune, a classic Rhett-style track that intertwines shoutouts to hit country songs with lyrics in which the singer asks the listener to tell him which songs shaped them throughout their life. "Everybody got a small town anthem / Everybody got a story to tell / Everybody got a hallelujah / Everybody been through a little hell," he sings in the chorus. "When you're rolling down a two-lane highway / And you turn your radio on / Tell me which one hits you baby / Yeah what's your country song?"

Rhett touches on a number of country classics throughout the song including Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried," Alabama's "Dixieland Delight," Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee," George Strait's "All My Exes Live in Texas," Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine," Hank Williams Jr.'s "Family Tradition" and Rhett's dad, Rhett Akins', hit "That Ain't My Truck."

Rhett is currently quarantining at home with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. Willa Gray and Ada James recently joined their dad for a performance of "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?" from Frozen on The Disney Family Singalong special, and they helped him celebrate his 30th birthday on March 30.

"My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway," Rhett told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during a video appearance on the Today show. "They leaned out the sunroof and said, 'Happy Birthday!' And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake." "I feel old," he added. "If that makes any sense."