Thomas Rhett Shared His Senior Picture and You Need to See It

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins spent their Monday organizing their house, and in the process, the couple found a number of old photos, including Rhett’s senior picture. Thankfully for fans, the “Life Changes” singer shared the shot on social media, showing off his pink gingham shirt and green Ralph Lauren Polo hat. “Came across my senior picture today,” he wrote along with a crying laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley got a serious kick out of the shot, commenting, “You could’ve rushed our frat at UGA.” “If UGA had accepted me,” Rhett wrote back. The father of three also posted a throwback shot of himself and his wife from their years in school together, sharing a shot of the two sitting on a couch, Rhett wearing a shirt with a popped collar with an iPod resting on his thigh. “Ok one more… wow,” his caption read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Rhett and Akins met in first grade in Tennessee and became close friends in middle school. They dated off and on their sophomore year of high school before breaking up and getting into serious relationships with other people, though they still stayed friends and even double dated. Before Akins’ senior year of college, they were both single, and Rhett worked up the courage to tell his future wife how he felt. She agreed to see how things went, and the two married in 2012.

The couple now has three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, and the girls helped their dad celebrate his 30th birthday last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rhett’s birthday was on March 30, and he shared during a virtual appearance on the Today show that Akins managed to pull off a surprise during quarantine.

“My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway,” Rhett told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “They leaned out the sunroof and said, ‘Happy Birthday!’ And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake.” “I feel old,” he added. “If that makes any sense.”

Akins also shared a snap of her husband’s celebration on Instagram, posting a photo of Rhett posing with Willa Gray and Ada James, their decorated living room in the background. “Happy 30th birthday honey,” she wrote. “even in this quarantine I can’t believe I get to live this messy & dreamy (all at the same time) life with you. At 30 years old, you’re still my dream come true. I love you.”