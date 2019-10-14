Thomas Rhett Reveals His Family Is Moving Ahead of Birth of Third Child

Ahead of the birth of their third child, Thomas Rhett reveals he and his family are moving to a new house! Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are already proud parents to 3-year-old Willa Gray and Ada James, 2, and have outgrown their current home, which is why they have to relocate before Akins gives birth in February.

“We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house,” Rhett said, via Taste of Country. “Now we’ll have somewhere for everybody to sleep, which is nice, and we’re just pumped. Willa Gray and Ada are always touching Lauren’s stomach. We haven’t picked a name yet, but we’ve got a few floating around and we’re trying to figure it out.”

Rhett and Akins know three children within four years is a bit crazy, but he is already embracing the chaos that he knows will continue for the next several years.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett acknowledged. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ Me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic and we never really stop going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

Much of the couple’s journey into parenthood will be shared in Akins’ upcoming memoir, Live in Love, which will be released next year.

“This book really gets into severe detail of the adoption process [of Willa Gray], of what it was like when we first had kids, and what it was like when I first got on the road,” Rhett told PEOPLE. “It’s like if someone made a movie about your life, and you’re watching it, and you’d be like, ‘I don’t want to watch this part’ … I think it’s a really, really great read, and I think it’s going to encourage and inspire a lot of people.”

Akins just wrapped up his Very Hot Summer Tour, and currently has no concert dates scheduled. He will attend the 2019 CMA Awards, where he is nominated for for Album of the Year (for Center Point Road), and Male Vocalist of the Year. He will also be honored at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration, held on Oct. 16.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz