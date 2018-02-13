Thomas Rhett On His Wife, Lauren: ‘She’s Always Been My Biggest Fan’

Thomas Rhett has known his wife, Lauren Akins, for most of his life, ever since elementary school. Through all the stages of their relationship from friendship to romance, and even a lengthy break-up, the 27-year-old says Akins’ support for him remained steadfast.

“She’s always been my biggest fan, even I remember going back to high school,” Rhett recalls (quote via CMT). “Sitting there playing Brad Paisley songs on my acoustic guitar and her being like, ‘Man, you kind of have an OK voice. Maybe you should do something with that.’”

Rhett wrote his current “Marry Me” single about the life he imagines he would have had if he hadn’t told Akins how he felt, while they were both dating other people.

“She dated a guy five years that she thought she was going to marry. And that song is basically about me being the narrator and being like, ‘What would my life have been like if I had never gone over to her house and told her how I felt about her?’” explains Rhett.

“This song is kind of a make-believe story about me basically being invited to her wedding, and never getting the chance to tell her how I felt about her for so long, which I just thought was an interesting way to kind of write a sad song. It could have been my life very easily.”

Even though their romance quickly blossomed, once Rhett admitted his feelings, the couple, who wed in 2012, remain best friends as well.

“It’s crazy how far we’ve come, not only as a married couple but as friends,” Rhett says.

Our friendship has grown, and she is such a part of my career. My fans love her more than they love me, which is hilarious.So it’s just been a great ride with her and hopefully it can continue in this way.”

Rhett and Akins are also proud parents to two daughters: Willa Gray, two years old, and Ada James, born last August. Rhett will kick off his 2018 Life Changes Tour, with Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline and Midland taking turns as his opening act. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thomas Rhett